Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $138.06. 1,593,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.