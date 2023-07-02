Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $138.06. 1,593,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.