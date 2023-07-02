Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 5.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

