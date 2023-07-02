John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PDT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. 141,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,712. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

