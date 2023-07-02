JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBSA opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

