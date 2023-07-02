JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:BBHY)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.