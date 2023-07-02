JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.84.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

