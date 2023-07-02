JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Comerica stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

