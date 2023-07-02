JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$111.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

