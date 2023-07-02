Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

