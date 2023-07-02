Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRRGF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

