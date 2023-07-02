Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $578.77 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $578.77 million and $18.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 605,213,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,206,337 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

