Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.44

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.44 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 86.45 ($1.10). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 88.55 ($1.13), with a volume of 8,107 shares traded.

Kerry Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.48. The firm has a market cap of £156.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.