Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7691 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

