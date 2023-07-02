Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Up 97.0% in June

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 8,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

