Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $167.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

