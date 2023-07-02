KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,797,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

