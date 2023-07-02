KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $166,600.86 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, KOK has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $6.33 million and $166,600.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.44 or 0.99989267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01303083 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $331,863.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

