KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $94,072.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,602.26 or 1.00023884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01266414 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $162,881.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

