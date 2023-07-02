Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in June

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $2.27.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
