Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in June

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the May 31st total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $2.27.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities.

