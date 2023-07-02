KWG Living Group (OTC:KWLGF) versus Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Critical Comparison

KWG Living Group (OTC:KWLGF – Free Report) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KWG Living Group and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get KWG Living Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWG Living Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmark Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than KWG Living Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWG Living Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.71 billion 0.40 $83.28 million $0.40 15.55

This table compares KWG Living Group and Newmark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than KWG Living Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KWG Living Group and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWG Living Group N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 2.96% 19.56% 6.65%

Summary

Newmark Group beats KWG Living Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWG Living Group

(Free Report)

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various residential and non-residential property management services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers commercial operational, real estate intermediary and consultancy, advertising planning, and business services, as well as urban and rural environmental sanitation service. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. It operated offices on various continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Living Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Living Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.