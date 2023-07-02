La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $41.05 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

