Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

