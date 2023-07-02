Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.86. 1,086,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $650.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.