Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $4.21 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
