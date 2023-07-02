Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $4.21 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

About Landos Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

