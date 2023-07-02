Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

