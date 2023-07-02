Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 2,611 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

TER opened at $111.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

