Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.85 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 108,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

