Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Newell Brands worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

