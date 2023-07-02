Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

