Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $303.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

