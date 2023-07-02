Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MCO opened at $347.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

