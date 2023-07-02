Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

