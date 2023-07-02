Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after buying an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.