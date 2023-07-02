Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Invests $299,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,198 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

