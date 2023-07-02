Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Makes New $10.83 Million Investment in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 457,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,000. Boston Omaha accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 1.48% of Boston Omaha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 305,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of BOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,685. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.