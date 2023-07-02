Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 22,731 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,731 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 74.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.03. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

