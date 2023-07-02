Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

ESAB opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

