Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Legend Power Systems
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Power Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.