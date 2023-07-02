Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

