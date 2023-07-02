Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Lendlease Group Trading Up 3.8 %
LLESY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 2,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
About Lendlease Group
