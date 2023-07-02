Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 3.8 %

LLESY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 2,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

