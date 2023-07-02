Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,589,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 14,182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Shares of LNVGF remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
About Lenovo Group
