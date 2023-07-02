Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,589,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 14,182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of LNVGF remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Free Report)

Read More

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.