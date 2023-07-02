LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,042.48 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $24,042.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

