LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,042.48 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $24,042.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.