Lisk Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $114.78 million and $2.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002087 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,895,299 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

