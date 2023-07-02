Litecoin Cash Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $161.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,383,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,383,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311414 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $179.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.