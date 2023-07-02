LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Short Interest Up 83.0% in June

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LVWR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.