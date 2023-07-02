Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0321 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and approximately $410,073.97 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

