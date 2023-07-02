LooksRare (LOOKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.16 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and $4.16 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 915,660,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,633,267 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

