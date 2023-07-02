LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,302. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $615,301. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 558.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

