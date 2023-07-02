Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Critical Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Free Report) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 0.70 -$6.86 million ($0.28) -0.16 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucira Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

(Free Report)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Lucira Health

(Free Report)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.