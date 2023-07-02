Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $557.33 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars.

