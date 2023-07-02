Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.98 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.98 million and $44,892.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.95 or 1.00028247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000614 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,219.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

